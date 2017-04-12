Missing Sacramento Woman’s Car Found In Arden-Arcade Area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing woman.
Janet Mejia, 28, was reported missing by her roommate on Tuesday after she didn’t return home. She was last seen at around 9 a.m. when she left her home on the 7200 block of Pepperwood Knoll Lane.
Her vehicle was found on Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies in the Arden-Arcade area.
Mejia is typically in constant contact with her family and the disappearance unusual.
She’s described as being 5 feet tall, weighing around 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the word PINK on the front. She has long black hair and brown eyes.