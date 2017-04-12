Motorcyclist Decapitated By Hanging Wire From Earlier Accident

SAN BENRARDINO, Calif. (AP) – A motorcycle rider has been decapitated in a freak accident in San Bernardino.
Authorities say 27-year-old Fabian Zepeda was killed Tuesday morning when he drove into a wire stretched across a road from a snapped utility pole.
Police tell the Riverside Press-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2otUWr6 ) that minutes earlier, a driver lost control of a Ford Taurus, which hit a mailbox and ran across a lawn.
Coroner’s officials say the car then hit a wooden telephone pole that snapped in half, and a tension wire fell across Macy Street.
Zepeda drove into it and was beheaded.
Police say the driver didn’t appear to be intoxicated and wasn’t immediately arrested pending further investigation.
