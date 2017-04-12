WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Motorcyclist Decapitated By Hanging Wire From Earlier Accident

April 12, 2017 3:58 PM

SAN BENRARDINO, Calif. (AP) – A motorcycle rider has been decapitated in a freak accident in San Bernardino.

Authorities say 27-year-old Fabian Zepeda was killed Tuesday morning when he drove into a wire stretched across a road from a snapped utility pole.

Police tell the Riverside Press-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2otUWr6 ) that minutes earlier, a driver lost control of a Ford Taurus, which hit a mailbox and ran across a lawn.

Coroner’s officials say the car then hit a wooden telephone pole that snapped in half, and a tension wire fell across Macy Street.

Zepeda drove into it and was beheaded.

Police say the driver didn’t appear to be intoxicated and wasn’t immediately arrested pending further investigation.

 

