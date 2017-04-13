Driver Killed In Highway 65 Crash Identified As 17-Year-Old From Rocklin

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Authorities have identified the person killed in a crash on Highway 65 as a 17-year-old boy.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon along Highway 65 just north of the Twelve Bridges Road. Witnesses told California Highway Patrol that a Nissan was speeding on the right shoulder, passing several cars, and hit a guard rail and the exit sign for Lincoln Boulevard.
It’s not clear why the car was speeding or in the shoulder.
CHP says the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Thursday, he was identified as 17-year-old Rocklin resident Carl Angelo Lampa Rafols.
A passenger also suffered major injuries in the crash. He was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
CHP is still investigating if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.