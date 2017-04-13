John Madden On Raiders Move: ‘Leave Us Something Here In Oakland. Please’

April 13, 2017 8:48 AM
Hall of Fame coach John Madden is not a fan of the Oakland Raiders move to Las Vegas.

Upon hearing the relocation news, Madden said he was “jolted” and “shocked,” ESPN reports.

He said in an interview “Maybe this is just me being oversensitive, but doggone it, if you’re going to go, that’s really tough, but leave us something.”

Madden, who coached the Raiders from 1969 to 1978, says “Leave us something here in Oakland. Please.”

He adds “I would hate to be a coach to take a team in there. I would hate to have my team in Las Vegas on Saturday night before the game … every team has a bottom 10.”

The change in the history of the team also irritates him. “There’ll be no more Oakland Raiders,” Madden said. “There will be no more history of the Oakland Raiders, and that really bothers me.”

 

