Friends, Family Plead For Help Finding Janet Mejia

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It is Day 3 in the desperate search for a missing 28-year-old Sacramento State graduate.

Janet Mejia went missing while on the way to a doctor’s appointment in Sacramento County. Deputies discovered her car a day later.

“We want Janet to come home and Janet we love you we miss you,” Daisy Mejia cried out for her little sister; her only sister. “I’m praying to god that you’re OK,” she said.

Daisy Mejia is devastated and desperate.

She’s leading the search for her 28-year-old sister Janet, going door to door with fliers, blocks away from Janet’s apartment, where she was last seen.

“She’s very very close to her family, her sister, constantly in contact, posts regularly on Facebook,” said Lizette Mata, a family friend.

But Tuesday was different. Her roommate says she wasn’t able to get a hold of Janet because her phone was off. Janet left her apartment that morning, for a doctors appointment in Stockton. The next day, Sacramento Sheriff’s deputies discovered her car in a residential neighborhood in the Arden area.

“We canvassed that area around the car—see if anyone knows her. Is she visiting somebody?—to try to put a timeframe to things. We still haven’t found any connection where her car was located,” said Tony Turnbull of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

For now, family and friends are staking out at Janet’s North Highlands apartment complex. They say she moved in with roommates here at the Pepperwood Knoll Lane Apartments after graduating from Sacramento State, before getting a job at the Nordstrom in Roseville. But retail isn’t her only passion. Janet majored in deaf studies and has dreams of pursuing a career as an interpreter for the deaf.

“We just want to find her so we can help her to that—that is her dream,” her sister said.

Anyone who may know something is urged to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

If you’re on social media, the hashtag for the search is #janetismissing.