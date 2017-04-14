Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start with Phil Jackson’s comments about Carmelo Anthony, and what his future is with the Knicks and the NBA. Next, the guys covered the MVP race and what some writers are voting. The guys also talked about the breaking news of Marshawn Lynch coming to terms with the Oakland Raiders. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-124.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the rest of the NBA awards, and who deserves what. Next, the guys cover the first round of the NBA playoffs and give their predictions for the opening games. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-224.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the show the guys talk about the ESPN The Magazine article about the Raiders move to Las Vegas, and everything that took place to get the team to move. The guys closed out the Friday show talking about Dean Blandino resigning as the NFL’s Officiating Director, and signing with Fox. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-324.mp3

