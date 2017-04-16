Stockton Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting

April 16, 2017 4:48 PM

STOCKTON — Stockton police officers are investigating an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Filbert and Washington streets, the department has confirmed.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call shortly after 1 p.m. when a male suspect attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle hit a police cruiser and an uninvolved vehicle before a Stockton police officer fired a shot, striking and injuring the suspect.

The man has been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are still on scene investigating.

CBS13 has a crew at the scene and will provide more details as they become available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia