WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

California Secession Backers Withdraw 2018 Ballot Initiative

April 17, 2017 3:55 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Supporters of a long-shot bid to make California an independent nation are ending their effort to put it to a statewide vote next year.

The secretary of state’s office confirmed Monday that Marcus Ruiz Evans, vice president of the Yes California Independence Campaign, notified officials he intends to withdraw the California Nationhood ballot measure.

The group’s president, Louis Marinelli, says in a message to supporters that he is seeking permanent residence in Russia. He says supporters may try again to separate California from the United States at a later date.

The movement drew extra interest after last year’s election of Republican Donald Trump as president.

Marinelli says the group has nearly 100,000 registered supporters. Supporters needed more than 585,000 signatures by July to put a measure on the ballot.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia