Don’t Go Chasing Waterfalls: The Lo-Down – 4/17

April 17, 2017 4:53 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Playoffs, Isaiah Thomas, NFL, San Francisco 49ers, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

BOSTON - APRIL 16: Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas during pre-game introductions before they play the Chicago Bulls during the first round of the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden in Boston on April 16, 2017.

(Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started with the playoff games from the Weekend and their thoughts of the first games.  They talked about Isaiah Thomas playing after the death of his sister, and Charles Barkley’s comments before the game.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Phil Jackson attends Boston Bruins Vs. New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2016 in New York City.

(Photo by GED/NHL/GC Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the mess in New York with Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony, and what the future is going to be with the team and Anthony.  The guys also go over their best and worst from over the weekend, including Kendrick Lamar’s new album.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE

(Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Steve Berman, Bay Area Sports Guy, joins the guys to talk about the Warriors playoff run, and what the 49ers will be looking to do in the Draft.  The guys went over the upcoming playoff games and more on the first round of the NBA playoffs. They also talked about what the media’s role should be when someone in the public eye is dealing with a tragedy.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour three here:

