Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started with the playoff games from the Weekend and their thoughts of the first games. They talked about Isaiah Thomas playing after the death of his sister, and Charles Barkley’s comments before the game. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-127.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the mess in New York with Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony, and what the future is going to be with the team and Anthony. The guys also go over their best and worst from over the weekend, including Kendrick Lamar’s new album. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-227.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Steve Berman, Bay Area Sports Guy, joins the guys to talk about the Warriors playoff run, and what the 49ers will be looking to do in the Draft. The guys went over the upcoming playoff games and more on the first round of the NBA playoffs. They also talked about what the media’s role should be when someone in the public eye is dealing with a tragedy. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-327.mp3

