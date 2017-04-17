Playing Through It; The Drive – 04/17/17

April 17, 2017 9:09 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Charles Barkley, Isaiah Thomas, Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, Samsung

HOUR 1:

669256750 Playing Through It; The Drive 04/17/17

(Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave and Nate talk the NBA Playoffs, Marshawn Lynch, and Isaiah Thomas playing through the tragedy of losing his sister in a car accident for Morning Brew. Then, more on Isaiah Thomas and Charles Barkley’s comments about the loss of Thomas’ sister. Finally, a recap of game 1 of the Rockets, Thunder series.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

kareem abdul jabbar Playing Through It; The Drive 04/17/17

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

Dave and Nate discuss the long Sacramento Kings playoff drought before Threefer Madness featuring Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA Players Association, and the UFC.  Then, more on Kareem’s legacy and why he doesn’t receive all the recognition that he should.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

gettyimages 632040528 1 Playing Through It; The Drive 04/17/17

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave and Nate run through some of the top moments from the first games in round 1 of the NBA Playoffs. Then, some talk on Rudy Gay and his player option to stay with the Kings or test free agency. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia