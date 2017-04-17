HOUR 1:
Dave and Nate talk the NBA Playoffs, Marshawn Lynch, and Isaiah Thomas playing through the tragedy of losing his sister in a car accident for Morning Brew. Then, more on Isaiah Thomas and Charles Barkley’s comments about the loss of Thomas’ sister. Finally, a recap of game 1 of the Rockets, Thunder series.
HOUR 2:
Dave and Nate discuss the long Sacramento Kings playoff drought before Threefer Madness featuring Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA Players Association, and the UFC. Then, more on Kareem’s legacy and why he doesn’t receive all the recognition that he should.
HOUR 3:
Dave and Nate run through some of the top moments from the first games in round 1 of the NBA Playoffs. Then, some talk on Rudy Gay and his player option to stay with the Kings or test free agency. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.
