Rape Charges Dropped Against Ex-San Francisco 49er Ray McDonald

The rape case against Ray McDonald has been dropped, TMZ reports.
The former SF 49ers lineman was charged with 1 count of rape on an intoxicated person following an incident at his San Jose home in 2014.
The victim says she met McDonald at a bar in December 2014 and went home with him. She claims she fell and hit her head near his hot tub, and woke up in his bed.
She also said that Ahmad Brooks groped her in a sexual manner while she was unconscious.
McDonald says he did have sex with her but it was consensual.
The charges were finally dropped today due to lack of cooperation from the accuser. She refused to testify after reportedly receiving a settlement of at least $100k in a civil suit.