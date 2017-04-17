Rape Charges Dropped Against Ex-San Francisco 49er Ray McDonald

April 17, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: 49ers, Ray McDonald, San Francisco, San Francisco 49ers

The rape case against Ray McDonald has been dropped, TMZ reports.

The former SF 49ers lineman was charged with 1 count of rape on an intoxicated person following an incident at his San Jose home in 2014.

The victim says she met McDonald at a bar in December 2014 and went home with him. She claims she fell and hit her head near his hot tub, and woke up in his bed.

She also said that Ahmad Brooks groped her in a sexual manner while she was unconscious.

McDonald says he did have sex with her but it was consensual.

The charges were finally dropped today due to lack of cooperation from the accuser. She refused to testify after reportedly receiving a settlement of at least $100k in a civil suit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia