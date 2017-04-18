Decisions and Repercussions; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/18

April 18, 2017 6:51 PM
Hour 1

It’s another red hot day for the post season in the NHL and NBA. Listen as Grant and Doug speak about the David Fizdale rant post game last night and if he was spot on or a little over the top with his comments. Plus, is there really a difference in how certain games, players and teams are officiated, hear the fellas break it all down in hour 1

 

Hour 2

In hour tw

o of the show Doug and Grant jump into some NBA playoff talk and discuss the road wins by all three of the teams in game 1 in the playoff match up’s set to play today. Plus Brian Mahoney of the AP joined the fellas to discuss the latest around the NBA.

 

Hour 3

National MLB analyst Seth Everett joined the fellas in hour three and broke down the Starling Marte suspension for PED’s. Plus should leagues like the NFL open their banned drug policy to marijuana for medicinal purposes? Listen as Grant and Doug speak about that and more.

 

 

Hour 4

In hour four of the show Memphis Grizzlies PxP Eric Haseltine joined the show to talk about the David Fizdale rant and how the Grizzlies can try and get back into the series. Plus the fellas keep you updated on all the NBA action at the moment.

