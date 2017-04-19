Another night of the playoffs; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/19

Hour 1

The Oakland A’s took the afternoon matinee with the Rangers, hear the fellas discuss the win and where it puts the team at the moment. Plus listen as they recap the three games from last night in the NBA playoffs and breakdown what team is in trouble.

Hour 2

Former Scout and current analyst Chris Landry joined the show to give his latest thoughts on all the movement around the NFL draft board over the last week, plus listen as Chris speaks about what some of your favorite teams are looking to do in the draft.

Hour 3

In hour three Dan Hellie of the NFL Network joined the show to discuss all the news and notes around the league. Everything from the Patriots and Malcolm Butler agreeing to the tender and what may happen with him in the near future to what some of the teams in the league will do at the Quarterback spots.

Hour 4

The NBA playoffs are alive and well in hour four. Listen as Doug and Grant discuss all the current action with the Wizards and Hawks going at it, as well as the Houston Rockets vs the Thunder.