Another night of the playoffs; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/19

April 19, 2017 7:09 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NFL Draft, Boston Celtics, Oakland A's, Sacramento Kings

Hour 1

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 19: Khris Davis #2 and Ryon Healy #25 of the Oakland Athletics are congratulated by Chad Pinder #18 after Davis and Healy both scored against the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the first inning at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on April 19, 2017 in Oakland, California.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Oakland A’s took the afternoon matinee with the Rangers, hear the fellas discuss the win and where it puts the team at the moment. Plus listen as they recap the three games from last night in the NBA playoffs and breakdown what team is in trouble.

Hour 2

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 25: Lavar Edwards of LSU works out during the 2013 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

 

Former Scout and current analyst Chris Landry joined the show to give his latest thoughts on all the movement around the NFL draft board over the last week, plus listen as Chris speaks about what some of your favorite teams are looking to do in the draft.

 

Hour 3

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 18: Colorado Mines defensive end Dallas Fields checks in during the 2017 Houston NFL Regional Combine on February 18, 2017 at the Texans Training Facility in Houston, Texas.

(Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In hour three Dan Hellie of the NFL Network joined the show to discuss all the news and notes around the league. Everything from the Patriots and Malcolm Butler agreeing to the tender and what may happen with him in the near future to what some of the teams in the league will do at the Quarterback spots.

Hour 4

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 26: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets greets Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 26, 2017 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The NBA playoffs are alive and well in hour four. Listen as Doug and Grant discuss all the current action with the Wizards and Hawks going at it, as well as the Houston Rockets vs the Thunder.

 

 

 

