Committee Warns Judges Not To Invest In Pot Because Of Federal Ban

April 19, 2017 4:10 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A California Supreme Court committee is advising judges in the Golden State to stay away from pot – that is, investments in pot businesses.

The court’s Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions said Wednesday that maintaining any interest in a business that involves medical or recreational marijuana is incompatible with a judge’s obligation to follow the law. That’s because marijuana remains illegal under federal law despite its growing acceptance among states.

The committee said involvement in a pot business could also cast doubt on a judge’s ability to act impartially, particularly in marijuana-related cases. According to its opinion, Maryland, Washington and Colorado also prohibit judicial involvement with marijuana.

The pot guidance was issued in response to a request from a judicial officer or candidate for judicial office.

 

