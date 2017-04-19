Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the news of Aaron Hernandez death in prison, and about his fall from being one of the best football players in the country to going to prison for murder. The guys also talked about the NBA playoffs and the Chicago Bulls rejuvenation and taking a 2 to 0 lead against the number one seed, Boston Celtics. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys previewed the upcoming NFL Draft and go over their predictions for the draft. The guys also talked some NBA and what could be some of the moves that the Kings or other teams might be making during the offseason. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Nate Duncan, Dunc’d On Podcast, joins the guys to breakdown the NBA playoffs, and some of his predictions for the postseason going forward. The guys also talked about the possibility of Serena’s pregnancy, and other athletes that have come back to their sports after giving birth. The guys closed out the show previewing tonight’s NBA Playoff games. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

