WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Where Did This Team Come From: The Lo-Down – 4/19

April 19, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Playoffs, 2017 NFL Draft, Aaron Hernandez, NBA, NFL, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA - AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez is escorted into the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court for his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Odin Lloyd.In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the news of Aaron Hernandez death in prison, and about his fall from being one of the best football players in the country to going to prison for murder.  The guys also talked about the NBA playoffs and the Chicago Bulls rejuvenation and taking a 2 to 0 lead against the number one seed, Boston Celtics.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 25: Lavar Edwards of LSU works out during the 2013 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys previewed the upcoming NFL Draft and go over their predictions for the draft.  The guys also talked some NBA and what could be some of the moves that the Kings or other teams might be making during the offseason.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates after defeating Madison Keys of the United States during their Women's Singles Fourth Round match on Day Seven of the 2015 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Nate Duncan, Dunc’d On Podcast, joins the guys to breakdown the NBA playoffs, and some of his predictions for the postseason going forward.  The guys also talked about the possibility of Serena’s pregnancy, and other athletes that have come back to their sports after giving birth.  The guys closed out the show previewing tonight’s NBA Playoff games.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia