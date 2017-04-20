HOUR 1:

Dave and Nate recap the Houston Rockets win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors thrashing of the Portland Trailblazers, and talk Serena Williams’ pregnancy for Morning Brew. Then, the gang discuss the MVP battle between James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2:

Dave and Nate talk about 4/20 and the ugliest people in America ranked by cities. Then, Threefer Madness featuring Penn State, Serena Williams, and Russell Westbrook. Finally, an extended segment featuring the over-saturation of the NFL, the upcoming draft, sports fan stereotypes, and more.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 3:

Former MLB left fielder Greg Vaughn joins The Drive to share his memories of playing in front of obnoxious fans plus more from his career. Then, a discussion on Ichiro’s emotional home run last night and the impact his career has been on the game. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Greg Vaughn interview here: