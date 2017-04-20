Tennessee Teacher, Student He’s Suspected Of Kidnapping Found In Far Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY (CBS13) – A Tennessee teacher and student missing from Tennesee for more than a month have been found in Northern California.

Tad Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas were reported missing on March 13.

Thursday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Cummins, 50, was arrested in Northern California. Thomas was recovered safe, authorities say.

MEDIA: We are planning for an afternoon news conference. Details will be announced as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Tw7IKNWZ38 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 20, 2017

The TBI says Cummins’ car was found in Siskiyou County near the Oregon border.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman: Tad Cummins' vehicle was found in Siskiyou County, #California, near the Oregon border. #CNN — David Daniel (@CNNLADavid) April 20, 2017

Cummins was arrested and Thomas was rescued at a commune in the community of Cecilville, the TBI says. The community is deep within the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

The last confirmed sighting of Cummins and Thomas was at an Oklahoma City Walmart a couple of days after they were reported missing. An Amber Alert was sent out for Thomas and a warrant was issued for Cummins’ arrest on charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.

Tennessee authorities have said Cummins left a note for his wife just before disappearing. However, detectives believe the note intended to mislead the investigation.

More to come.