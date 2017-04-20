Tennessee Teacher, Student He’s Suspected Of Kidnapping Found In Far Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY (CBS13) – A Tennessee teacher and student missing from Tennesee for more than a month have been found in Northern California.
Tad Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas were reported missing on March 13.
Thursday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Cummins, 50, was arrested in Northern California. Thomas was recovered safe, authorities say.
The TBI says Cummins’ car was found in Siskiyou County near the Oregon border.
Cummins was arrested and Thomas was rescued at a commune in the community of Cecilville, the TBI says. The community is deep within the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
The last confirmed sighting of Cummins and Thomas was at an Oklahoma City Walmart a couple of days after they were reported missing. An Amber Alert was sent out for Thomas and a warrant was issued for Cummins’ arrest on charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.
Tennessee authorities have said Cummins left a note for his wife just before disappearing. However, detectives believe the note intended to mislead the investigation.
