Woman Suspected Of DUI After Arden Arcade Crash

April 20, 2017 6:35 AM
Filed Under: arden-arcade

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – A woman is under arrest after a violent crash on El Camino Avenue.

This all started about 1:40 a.m. Thursday near Fulton Avenue.

Authorities say a woman driving an SUV drove into the center divide then into a pest control truck, which lost control and hit a pole.

SMUD was called out to address the pole.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to help California Highway Patrol investigate the crash.

The woman driver was arrested. She is suspected of driving under the influence, deputies say.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia