Woman Suspected Of DUI After Arden Arcade Crash

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – A woman is under arrest after a violent crash on El Camino Avenue.
This all started about 1:40 a.m. Thursday near Fulton Avenue.
Authorities say a woman driving an SUV drove into the center divide then into a pest control truck, which lost control and hit a pole.
SMUD was called out to address the pole.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to help California Highway Patrol investigate the crash.
The woman driver was arrested. She is suspected of driving under the influence, deputies say.