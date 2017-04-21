VOTE: What do you think about forms of birth control being available in vending machines?

Suspects Arrested In Valentine’s Day Shootout At Golden Corral In Sacramento

April 21, 2017 8:57 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a Valentine’s Day shooting at a Golden Corrall.

Sacramento Police announced the arrests of Dan Martin, 21 of Sacramento and Allen Pina, 20 of Vallejo.

The shooting happened inside the Golden Corral on the 7700 block of West Stockton Boulevard at before 9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.  Police say a group was inside the party room at the restaurant. An argument broke out between two people who had guns and exchanged fire.

At least one person was wounded in the shooting.

The suspects’ mugshots are not being released due to an ongoing investigation.

Martin was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm and a probation violation.

Pina was booked on attempted murder and firearms charges.

