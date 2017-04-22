Kidnapping Suspect Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

April 22, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: charges, deadly shooting, FATAL SHOOTING, gunshot, Kidnapping, Officer Involved Shooting, shooting

YUBA CITY (CBS13)- Yuba City Police officer shot and killed a kidnapping suspect during a routine patrol on the 700 block of Palora Avenue on Saturday at 1:30 am.

Officers entered the parking area of Econlodge and located an adult male outside of a vehicle leaning through the window. When officers contacted him, the suspect fled on foot.

After a short chase, shots were fired and the suspects gun was recovered.

A Yuba City police officer sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The 42-year-old male suspect is deceased.

According to Yuba City Police Department, the suspect was wanted on a $500,000 warrant from Marysville Police Department on kidnapping charges.

