Kidnapping Suspect Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

YUBA CITY (CBS13)- Yuba City Police officer shot and killed a kidnapping suspect during a routine patrol on the 700 block of Palora Avenue on Saturday at 1:30 am.
Officers entered the parking area of Econlodge and located an adult male outside of a vehicle leaning through the window. When officers contacted him, the suspect fled on foot.
After a short chase, shots were fired and the suspects gun was recovered.
A Yuba City police officer sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The 42-year-old male suspect is deceased.
According to Yuba City Police Department, the suspect was wanted on a $500,000 warrant from Marysville Police Department on kidnapping charges.