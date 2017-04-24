Carmichael Dave: Who Do YOU Name Arco’s Streets After?

The City of San Francisco is developing the land that formerly held Candlestick Park, former home of the Giants and 49ers. As a nod to the past, they have decided to name a few of the streets after legends from both teams. Among those honored: Barry Bonds, Willie Mays, Joe Montana, and Ronnie Lott. To my chagrin, there will be no Will Clark Way.

It got me thinking, although Sacramento certainly can’t match the star power of the Bay Area, there are certainly some legendary athletes that either hail from here or played in the cap city. With the former Arco Arena site set to be developed in one fashion or the other, perhaps the powers that be could parrot what our neighbors to the west did.

So if that were to happen, and let’s say 5 streets would honor great Sacramento athletes, who would they be?

You could go Kings with Webber Way. Monarchs with Penicheiro Place. Republic with RoRo Road (my favorite).

Or go with people from here, that didn’t necessarily play here- Derrek Lee Lane, Dusty Baker Blvd, you get the idea. Who would you choose? You get 5 only. Tweet me your choices, @carmichaeldave, and I’ll take the best (and most popular) and pop them in a future blog.