Hit-And-Run Driver Leaves Behind Pinned Passenger

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash in south Sacramento Monday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a car crashing into a pole on Bradshaw Road and Florin Road on Monday morning at 4:23 a.m.
Upon arrival, highway patrol officer concluded that the driver fled the scene leaving behind a passenger pinned inside of the vehicle. They immediately began using the Jaws of Life and other tools to extricate the passenger.
The passenger was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to CHP, it is not confirmed if alcohol was a factor, but several beer cans were located inside of the vehicle.
How inhuman