Hit-And-Run Driver Leaves Behind Pinned Passenger

April 24, 2017 6:38 AM
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash in south Sacramento Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a car crashing into a pole on Bradshaw Road and Florin Road on Monday morning at 4:23 a.m.

Upon arrival, highway patrol officer concluded that the driver fled the scene leaving behind a passenger pinned inside of the vehicle. They immediately began using the Jaws of Life and other tools to extricate the passenger.

The passenger was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to CHP, it is not confirmed if alcohol was a factor, but several beer cans were located inside of the vehicle.

  1. tanzeelaahmed says:
    April 24, 2017 at 6:39 am

    How inhuman

