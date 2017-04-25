VOTE: Do you think the free speech rights of conservative speakers are being violated?

Games on Tap; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/25

April 25, 2017 7:07 PM
Hour 1

There are 3 games on the slate in the NBA playoffs tonight, listen as Doug and Grant break down each game, as well as propose the question, with knowing how the Warriors swept the Trailblazers in their opening series, would you as Kings fans have wanted to make the playoffs and probably have the same thing happen to your team or kept the draft picks the team currently has? All that and more on Grant Napear show featuring Doug Christie.

Hour 2

The second hour of the show is an all football hour with the voice of the San Francisco 49ers Ted Robinson and Rob Rang of CBS Sports breaking down the NFL draft from their perspectives.

 

 

Hour 3

The LA Clippers take on the Jazz in game 5 of their series, while the San Francisco Giants play the LA Dodgers in a NL West battle tonight, to break both of the games down Michael Duarte joined Doug and Grant to discuss aspects of both of the games happening in LA tonight.

 

 

Hour 4

The voice of the Golden State Warriors Tim Roye joined Doug and Grant to discuss the sweep of the Trailblazers by the Golden State Warriors. Plus he gives an update on the ailing Steve Kerr and gives his thoughts on what the next series of the playoffs may look like for the team.
