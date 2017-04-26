Calhoun Single In 11th Leads Angels Past A’s, 2-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Kole Calhoun ripped a two-out single in the 11th inning to score Danny Espinosa and send the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

Jesse Hahn pitched eight innings for Oakland and JC Ramirez went seven for Los Angeles as the game remained scoreless until Josh Phegley and Mike Trout hit solo homers in the 10th.

Phegley crushed the first pitch he saw from Jose Alvarez for his first career pinch-homer. Trout then led off with a shot just inside the right field foul pole off closer Santiago Casilla. It was the first extra-inning homer of Trout’s career.

Manager Mike Scioscia got his 1,500th career victory.

Ryan Madson (0-2) allowed singles to Espinosa and Calhoun in the 11th after Brooks Pounders (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Andrelton Simmons bounced a hit to right in the fifth for the only knock against Hahn, and Simmons was then caught in a rundown attempting to steal. Hahn struck out six and walked two, dropping his ERA to 2.08 this season. He’s allowed just three hits in 14 innings over his past two starts.

The A’s didn’t get their first hit off Ramirez until Jaff Decker singled in the fourth, and he was erased quickly attempting to steal.

Ramirez, making just his third start after a career of 111 relief appearances, held the A’s scoreless on two hits and two walks, striking out seven. He threw 92 pitches, after tossing 83 and 75 in his first two starts. It was the best start by an Angels pitcher this season.

TRAINERS’ ROOM

Athletics: Oakland placed CF Rajai Davis (left hamstring strain) on the 10-day disabled list. The A’s have nine players on the DL. To take Davis’ spot, the A’s called up OF Ryan LaMarre, acquired from the Angels on Sunday.

Angels: Simmons remained in the lineup at shortstop. He had collapsed awkwardly at the plate to avoid a pitch Monday and remained on his back for several moments before continuing. Said Scioscia: “I think he was just taking stock.”

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea (1-1 4.43 ERA) looks to continue his strong recent performances Wednesday against the Angels. Manaea has allowed only two runs in the 11 innings of his last two starts.

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker (0-1) is still trying to find his form after undergoing brain surgery last September after being hit on the head by a line drive. He is 4-2 with a 3.49 ERA in 11 games vs. the A’s.

