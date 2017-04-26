VOTE: Do you think the current tax system is fair?
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Nordstrom Dragged Through The Mud On Social Media For $425 Dirty Jeans

April 26, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: jeans, muddy, Nordstrom

NEW YORK (AP) — Department store Nordstrom is getting dragged through the mud on social media for selling a pair of dirty-looking jeans for $425.

Nordstrom’s website says the jeans have a “caked-on muddy coating” to embody “rugged, Americana workwear.” A matching mud denim jacket goes for the same price.

Some social media users criticized Nordstrom for selling high-priced jeans that they say mocked blue-collar workers.

Mike Rowe, who hosted the TV show “Dirty Jobs,” said in a Facebook post that the jeans were an example of the country’s “war on work” and called them “a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic.”

Representatives at Nordstrom Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Efforts to reach PRPS, which makes the jeans and jacket, were unsuccessful.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia