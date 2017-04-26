One day away; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/26

April 26, 2017 6:37 PM
Hour 1

marshawn lynch One day away; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/26

(Photo Credit: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

On the Wednesday edition of the Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, the fellas discuss the news of Marshawn Lynch officially signing with the Raiders and an outlook at the NBA playoff games today.

 

 

 

Hour 2

gettyimages 455731378 One day away; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/26

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Former Scout and Coach Chris Landry joined the fellas for his weekly appearance to talk about the latest around the NFL draft. Everything from where he feels the first QB will be drafted to what he thinks San Francisco will do at pick 2.

 

 

DETROIT - NOVEMBER 2: Lincoln Kennedy #72 of the Oakland Raiders looks towards the scoreboard from the bench against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 2, 2003. The Lions won the game, 23-13.

(Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

Hour 3 

Former 1st round draft pick and current Raider Analyst Big Lincoln Kennedy joined the fellas in hour three of the show to break down the Marshawn Lynch signing and what he thinks the team will do in the draft.

 

 
