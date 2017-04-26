One day away; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/26

Hour 1
On the Wednesday edition of the Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, the fellas discuss the news of Marshawn Lynch officially signing with the Raiders and an outlook at the NBA playoff games today.
Hour 2
Former Scout and Coach Chris Landry joined the fellas for his weekly appearance to talk about the latest around the NFL draft. Everything from where he feels the first QB will be drafted to what he thinks San Francisco will do at pick 2.
Hour 3
Former 1st round draft pick and current Raider Analyst Big Lincoln Kennedy joined the fellas in hour three of the show to break down the Marshawn Lynch signing and what he thinks the team will do in the draft.