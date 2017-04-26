Hour 1
In the first hour of the show the guys start by talking about the news of Marshawn Lynch signing with the Oakland Raiders, and then the guys talked about the Thunder Rockets series and their thoughts on Russell Westbrook. Next, Jabari Davis, @JabariDavisNBA, joined the guys to talk about NBA Playoffs, and the matchups to watch for. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Hour 2
In the second hour of the show the guys Comedian Mike E Winfield, MikeWinfield.com, joins the guys to talk about his upcoming Netflix specials, and give some of his thoughts on the NBA Playoffs and the Sacramento Kings. Next, the guys talked about Eric Thames’ hot start in the MLB, and about tomorrow’s NFL Draft. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Hour 3
In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys to talk about the NBA Playoffs, and some talk about the Thunder Rockets series. The guys also talked about Rajon Rondo’s injury for the Bulls, and if he will be able to come back in the team’s series against the Celtics. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
