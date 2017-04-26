VOTE: Do you think the current tax system is fair?
You Can’t Go Fishing in a Cape: The Lo-Down – 4/26

April 26, 2017 5:13 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Playoffs, Marshawn Lynch, MLB, NFL, Oakland Raiders, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

marshawn lynch You Cant Go Fishing in a Cape: The Lo Down 4/26

(Photo Credit: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the show the guys start by talking about the news of Marshawn Lynch signing with the Oakland Raiders, and then the guys talked about the Thunder Rockets series and their thoughts on Russell Westbrook.  Next, Jabari Davis, @JabariDavisNBA, joined the guys to talk about NBA Playoffs, and the matchups to watch for.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - SEPTEMBER 06: Mike E. Winfield performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on September 6, 2014 in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

(Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)

In the second hour of the show the guys Comedian Mike E Winfield, MikeWinfield.com, joins the guys to talk about his upcoming Netflix specials, and give some of his thoughts on the NBA Playoffs and the Sacramento Kings.  Next, the guys talked about Eric Thames’ hot start in the MLB, and about tomorrow’s NFL Draft.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

rondo You Cant Go Fishing in a Cape: The Lo Down 4/26

(Photo by ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys to talk about the NBA Playoffs, and some talk about the Thunder Rockets series.  The guys also talked about Rajon Rondo’s injury for the Bulls, and if he will be able to come back in the team’s series against the Celtics.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

 

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
