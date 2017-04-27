Angels Top A’s 8-5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Matt Shoemaker got his first win since having brain surgery after being struck in the head by a line drive late last season, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 8-5 on Wednesday night.

Shoemaker (1-1) went five innings in his fifth start of the season. He was injured on a hit in Seattle by Kyle Seager off the right side of his head last September.

Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce, the former Angel, hit a two-run homer off Deolis Guerra in the eighth inning. Joyce was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Bud Norris pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his third save.

Sean Manea (1-2) got through just two innings, allowing three runs before his night ended after only 34 pitches because of left shoulder tightness. Manea retired the first three batters he faced, then allowed three runs on four hits in the second inning.

Shoemaker had a long first inning as he allowed three hits, walked one and gave up two runs. He tossed four scoreless innings after that but needed to throw 100 pitches to get through five innings. He struck out six and walked two to get the Angels back to 11-12.

The Angels bullpen – which has been shuffled around constantly due to injuries – held up well.

Shoemaker is 6-1 over his last 11 home starts. He had some cushion to work with as the Angels took a 3-2 lead after the second inning. The Angels used a four-run seventh inning to ensure Shoemaker’s victory.

In the fifth inning, Mike Trout singled to left, then stole second. Albert Pujols singled to score Trout and give the Angels a 4-2 lead.

The Athletics quickly cut into that lead when Yusmeiro Petit relieved Shoemaker in the top of the sixth. Petit’s first pitch was hit for a solo home run to right field by Yonder Alonso, his fourth homer of the season. Petit gave up two two-out hits after but got out of the inning without further damage.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Athletics: RHP Daniel Mengden (on DL after right foot surgery) threw 40 pitches and could be back earlier than expected, according to Bob Melvin.

Angels: RHP Mike Morin (Disabled list with neck tightness) still has not started throwing … 3B Luis Valbuena (disabled list with right hamstring strain) still has five or seven games of rehab needed before a return.

UP NEXT:

RHP Kendall Graveman (2-0, 2.00 ERA) is back from the disabled list after missing just one start with a minor shoulder strain. He might be on a slightly reduced pitch count.

RHP Ricky Nolasco (1-2, 4.76 ERA) had this start pushed back to work on a mechanical issue. The Angels’ opening day starter won his last start against Texas, allowing two runs, but both via home runs, in six innings.

