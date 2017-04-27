Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about tonight’s NFL draft, and what are some of the storylines to watch for in tonight’s draft. Next, NFL Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff joined the guys to talk about the current state of the Raiders, his playing days with the Raiders, and his golf tournament for the Fred Biletnikoff Foundation. The guys also talked about who the 49ers and Raiders are going to pick in tonight’s draft. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, joins the guys to talk about his upcoming events with Payback in San Jose, and Monday Night Raw in Sacramento. The guys also talked about last night’s NBA Playoff games, and if the Bulls or Hawks will be able to come back at win their series. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Kyle Madson, KHTK Draft Expert, joins the guys to talk about tonight’s NFL draft and what the Raiders and 49ers will be able to do tonight. The guys finished the show talking about tonight’s NBA Playoff games and if the Raptors or Spurs can close out their series tonight. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.