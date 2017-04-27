Giants Stun Dodgers 4-3 In 10 Innings

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Hunter Pence hit a game-winning sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Christian Arroyo and pinch-hitter Michael Morse homered for the Giants (8-14), who avoided matching their worst start in San Francisco after 22 games. The Giants didn’t get their first hit until the sixth inning and trailed 3-0 in the seventh before rallying to stun their division rivals.

Gorkys Hernandez singled off reliever Ross Stripling (0-2) to open the 10th. After Hernandez stole second, Conor Gillaspie walked. Pinch-hitter Nick Hundley sacrificed, and Hernandez beat first baseman Adrian Gonzalez’s throw to third, loading the bases for Pence.

The Giants’ leadoff batter, hitless in four at-bats on the night, got into a 10-pitch battle with Stripling before lofting a fly ball to medium left field. Hernandez slid home easily ahead of the throw from Cody Bellinger.

Derek Law (2-0) retired three batters for the win.

Cory Seager homered, Justin Turner extended his career-high hitting streak to 12 games and Chase Utley added an RBI single for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles led 3-0 before Arroyo’s two-run homer off former Giants reliever Sergio Romo in the seventh. Morse, just called up from the minors, tied it with his drive off Pedro Baez with one out in the eighth.

It was the first at-bat for Morse at AT&T Park since signing a minor league contract with the Giants in the offseason. He hit a clutch home run for San Francisco against St. Louis in Game 5 of the 2014 NL Championship Series.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Left-hander Rich Hill (blister) threw 30 pitches to hitters and his next outing could be a minor league rehab start. Manager Dave Roberts indicated that Hill is scheduled to pitch again Saturday, but the Dodgers have not determined if it will be under controlled conditions or in a game. . Roberts plans to start Scott Van Slyke at first base in the series finale Thursday to give Gonzalez a rest.

Giants: Center fielder and leadoff hitter Denard Span had a setback in his recovery from a shoulder injury and was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Span appeared to get hurt when he crashed into the outfield wall at Coors Field on Saturday. . SS Brandon Crawford was put on the three-day bereavement list. Crawford is also nursing a groin injury but did not undergo an MRI as initially planned. Morse and infielder Kelby Tomlinson were called up from Triple-A Sacramento. Additionally, outfielder Jarrett Parker (fractured right clavicle) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

UP NEXT

Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias returns to the majors Thursday in the finale of the four-game series. The 20-year-old Urias, who went 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA in 18 games last year, had been pitching in the minors as part of management’s plan to ease him into the rotation this year. Matt Moore (1-3) goes for the Giants.

