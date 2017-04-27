Person Of Interest Identified In Deadly Attack At Highlands High School Track

April 27, 2017 11:16 AM
North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A person arrested under suspicion of assaulting an elderly woman is being investigated as a person of interest in the homicide at the Highlands High School track.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested the 18-year-old man later Wednesday afternoon after an incident near Fair Oaks Boulevard and Howe Avenue. In that incident, deputies say a woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack.

Deputies arrested the teen and, after further investigating the suspect and the circumstances, identified him as a person of interest in the attack and homicide of an 86-year-old woman earlier in the day.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the 86-year-old woman was walking the running track at Highlands High School when a suspect came up and attacked her and a 61-year-old woman she was with. Detectives say the women were sexually assaulted.

Authorities say the 86-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after the attack.

