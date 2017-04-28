Police Investigating Deadly Shooting At Fairfield Bar

April 28, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – One person is dead after a shooting at a bar in Fairfield late Thursday night.

The scene was at Ding’s Cocktail Lounge along West Texas Street.

Fairfield police say the shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital, but later died from their injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Investigators are interviewing multiple people to try and get a fuller picture of what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been announced so far.

