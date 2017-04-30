Damien Barling: House of Horrific

The House of Horrors thing was so bad it took away from everything else on the show. I’d bet Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt will have a difficult time recovering from that nonsense, particularly Randy Orton. Just awful.

I’m pretty sure everything else on the show was fine. I can’t remember. A refrigerator fell on Randy Orton and Braun Strowman ran through an ambulance door.

KEVIN OWENS VS. CHRIS JERICHO FOR U.S. TITLE

Great opener. These two are a lot of fun together and the crowd is super hot. Surprise ending with Jericho winning the US Title. Most people who follow wrestling a little too closely know Jericho is headed on tour with Fozzy. Jericho heads to Smackdown and I’d expect a strong follow up to this on Tuesday.

NEVILLE VS. AUSTIN ARIES FOR THE CRUISERWEIGHT TITLE

I think these guys are incredible. I don’t feel the WWE has done a great job with the Cruiserweights but Neville as a heel has been extraordinary. Not just the best heel in the Cruiserweight division but one of the best in the business. Cheap finish, but I get it. Neville is too strong, him losing the title should be a huge deal.

MATT & JEFF HARDY VS. SHEAMUS & CESARO FOR THE TAG TITLES

There was a lot of speculation about The Hardys and what might be next for them. It’s weird seeing them act the same as they did in 1999. They’re grown men looking like party goers in their 20’s. The shift actually came with their opponents. I was disappointed to see Cesaro and Sheamus lose again but their heel turn at the end made it worth it. They need and edge. Now they have one. I’d like to see them run with the tag titles and the Hardy’s to be broken… up.

BAYLEY VS. ALEXA BLISS FOR THE WOMEN’S TITLE

Bayley should’ve faked an injury the moment she saw San Jose on the schedule. It rarely goes well for a champion defending in their hometown. In fact it rarely goes well for anyone ever in their hometown. I hated this. Alexia Bliss has made history be being the first woman to win the Raw and Smackdown women’s titles. Neither of those titles existed a year ago. Lame all the way around.

RANDY ORTON VS. BRAY WYATT IN A HOUSE OF HORRORS MATCH

I just can’t…

I don’t know what to say or where to start.

This was one of those moments if you were watching with someone, a known wrestling fan, you’d be embarrassed. Theres just no defending it. I wrote on Twitter how there weren’t enough words to describe everything that WWE did wrong. I will try…

Randy Orton showed up the house in a limo. Because we all take limos when some challenge us to a House of Horrors match.

It was pitch black and foggy outside! It was daylight and 82 degrees in San Jose (where the PPV was taking place)

What the hell were the dangling baby dolls?

Randy Orton had a refrigerator dropped on him.

Bray Wyatt got in the limo and said, “Take me to the arena.”

Just a reminder… It’s still dark.

When Bray Wyatt arrives in Randy Ortons limo, he’s sweaty, bruised, and fatigued, as if the fight we just saw at the house just happened.

Just a reminder… Its now light outside in San Jose.

Randy Orton must have run along side the limo like Rocky because he’s at the arena now too.

I don’t know what they did in the arena because I truly didn’t care. This was the worst.

Jindar Mihal arrives and drops Orton a couple of times with a belt shot.

Now has this is happening I’m thinking, “This makes no sense. If Randy Orton loses the title, Bray Wyatt is on Raw, Jindar Mahal loses his title shot”

Jokes on me. This was a non-title match. Because that totally makes sense. Wyatt loses the title at Wrestlemania and immediately challenges Randy Orton to a rematch… just not for the title.

SETH ROLLINS VS SAMOA JOE

Match placement is everything. This match came on during Bray Wyatt’s limo ride back to daylight. The crowd was not very receptive. They were pissed because of the ridiculous House of Horrors match. They had been chanting boring and booing through that whole segment. These two worked their butts of to get the crowd back into it. They eventually did. Solid match with Seth winning on a fluke type finish. Plenty more matches ahead for these two.

ROMAN REIGNS VS BRAUN STROWMAN

I think this was done perfectly. Roman, battered and injured, not even close to 100%, doing battle with the guy who has been destroying everyone for months. Everything about this match made sense. The story, the result, and the post match beat down. Flawless. Now, none of it matters if they don’t follow through correctly. My opinion, take Roman off TV for a very long time. At least until SummerSlam. Braun has Brock now. I have no idea where that goes or where to even begin with that one.