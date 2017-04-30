Five Shot At Sacramento Party Dispute

April 30, 2017 10:08 AM
SACRAMENTO (CBS13)- Sacramento Police Department responded to a report of a loud party at the 3800 block of 26th Avenue Saturday night at 11:15 pm.

Upon arrival, officers located five people with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

According to Sacramento Police Department, a party was taking place at a residence when a dispute occurred. The dispute moved to outside the home where a person pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Victims were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition.

No arrests have been made yet.

