Dog Falls 15 Feet Into Storm Drain In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Emergency crews rescued a dog that fell 15 feet into a storm drain.
The storm drain was in the area of Amisfield Court and Baybridge Court in Sacramento, according to a statement from the Sacramento Fire Department.
A man told rescuers that he was out walking his dog Franklin, a 9-month-old pit bull, when the pup ran off and accidentally fell into a deep drain.
Several Sacramento Fire crews responded and Franklin was rescued within an hour.
Franklin – who is named after 49ers great Frank Gore – is doing fine and will now be treated to a puppuccino, his owner says.