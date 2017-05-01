Dog Falls 15 Feet Into Storm Drain In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Emergency crews rescued a dog that fell 15 feet into a storm drain.

The storm drain was in the area of Amisfield Court and Baybridge Court in Sacramento, according to a statement from the Sacramento Fire Department.

A man told rescuers that he was out walking his dog Franklin, a 9-month-old pit bull, when the pup ran off and accidentally fell into a deep drain.

Several Sacramento Fire crews responded and Franklin was rescued within an hour.

Franklin – who is named after 49ers great Frank Gore – is doing fine and will now be treated to a puppuccino, his owner says.

 

