Jason Ross: NBA Playoff Predictions For Round 2

I know that technically round 2 has already started but I am still going to make my picks for the Eastern and Western Conference Semi-Finals series. Before I jump into those picks, I think I should look back at to what I thought might happen in round 1. I had Boston in 5 over the Bulls. Boston needed 6 and was fortunate that Rondo got hurt otherwise they may be home watching round 2. I had Washington in 7 over Atlanta. The Wizards prevailed a game sooner than I anticipated but it was a rugged and physical series. I said the Cavs would win in 4 games which is what they did, although all the games were very close. Lastly, I picked the Raptors in 5. Toronto looked to be in trouble when they were down 2-1 but won the last 3 games to advance.

In the West, I tabbed the Warriors in 4 and they took their brooms to the Blazers. I picked the Clippers in 7. This was the only opening round series that went the distance but Utah won in LA to advance in the next round. I picked the Spurs in 5 and under-estimated the toughness of Memphis who made that a good 6 games series. Lastly, I selected Houston in 6 and the Rockets fast tracked that series with a 4-1 advantage over the Thunder.

That gets us to this round. Sunday, the Wizards and Celtics got us started with a good first game. Even with that win by Boston, I like the Wizards in this series. They have already spotted the Celtics a game but I love their back court and I am still looking for the thing that Boston does “very well.” Give me the Wizards in 6.

Toronto wants to be ready for prime time. They get another crack at their nemesis in Cleveland. The Cavs have been off for a long time and still will have 3 of the best players on the court at all times. Even if you don’t think they do have that in Love and Irving, they do have the guy that makes the biggest impact in every game in LeBron James. LeBron will be too much and the Raptors try as they might just won’t be able to stop them. Cavaliers in 5

In the Western Conference the Utah Jazz made it to the post-season for the first time in 5 years. They had to battle and scratch and claw their way past the Clippers but they did it. They won 3 games on the road which is impressive in the series including the decider on Sunday. To beat the Warriors they are going to have to win at least 1 at Oracle and be perfect at home. The matchup may be a bit of a tough one for the Warriors but the high level talent that Golden State marches out there every night will prove to be too tough. Jazz will play with heart and toughness but fall short, way short. Close games and series but Warriors in 5.

The final series should be a lot of fun. Houston and San Antonio square off in what promises to be very entertaining. Styles are different and the coaches are completely different too. The teams best players do it differently too. So contrast, contrast, contrast. The San Antonio Spurs overall depth and experience will be the ultimate factor but I would not be the slightest bit shocked if the Rockets find a way. They have so much offense and really didn’t have an amazing shooting night in the series against OKC and yet still advanced. With all that said, I will take the Spurs in 6.

Enjoy the games and let’s see how I do on the selections.