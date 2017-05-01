Deadly Fairfield Bar Shooting Ruled Self-Defense

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A man will not face charges in a bar shooting that left one person dead.
Fairfield Police identified Keith Lewis, 42, as the man who shot 20-year-old Alexander Itzigheine.
Police say Itzigheine threatened a group of patrons at a bar on the patio with a handgun on Thursday night. At that time, they say Lewis fled into the business. When Itzigheine entered through a different door with his gun still drawn, Lewis pulled his own gun and shot him, then fled.
Police originally arrested Lewis over the weekend for murder, but the district attorney’s office has decided charges will not be filed. The case has been ruled self-defense.
Lewis could still face charges related to possession of a firearm, but investigators declined to say what those charges may be.