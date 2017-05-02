Amador County Winery Damaged In Fire

PLYMOUTH (CBS13) – A fire broke out and caused extensive damage at Helwig Winery in Amador County overnight.
Amador Fire says their crews responded to the scene late Monday night and found flames shooting from the Plymouth-area winery facility building.
Several other agencies – including Sutter Creek Fire, Ione Fire, Jackson City Fire, Jackson Valley Fire, El Dorado Hills Fire and Cal Fire – joined in on the firefight.
Crews were able to save the winery’s conference building and tasting room from damage.
It is unclear what caused the fire.