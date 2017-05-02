A’s Minor Leaguer Casey Thomas Dies At 24

May 2, 2017 1:13 PM
PHOENIX (AP) – Oakland Athletics 2016 draft pick Casey Thomas has died. He was 24.

The A’s said Tuesday that Thomas died unexpectedly in Phoenix. Executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane says the organization was devastated by the news and called Thomas a “wonderful young man and teammate.”

Thomas was the son of A’s pro scout Tom Thomas.

This is the second death of an A’s minor leaguer in as many years. Triple-A pitcher Sean Murphy died April 25, 2016, from a heart muscle disease.

Thomas was a 34th-round draft pick last year and was currently with the organization in extended spring training. He batted .258 with 18 RBIs in 37 games last year in rookie ball in the Arizona League.

