Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about last night’s NBA Playoff games and Houston Rockets huge win over the San Antonio Spurs last night. Then the guys talked about Lebron James being a “Wine Guy,” and talked about athletes with wineries. The guys also talked about the situation in Boston with a Red Sox fan yelling racial slurs at Adam Jones last night. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys finished up the discussion of racism from fans in sports, and what should be done about it. Next, the guys discussed Nick Saban’s contract extension, and what College Coaches mean the most to their College’s community. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys finished their talk about College Coaches, they also talked about some of the NFL Players that are still looking to make a team, and where they might be going. Also the guys asked what you would give Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for his birthday. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.