I’m Not a Psychopath: The Lo-Down – 5/2

May 2, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Playoffs, Adam Jones, Boston Red Sox, MLB, NFL, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 1: Clint Cappella #15 of the Houston Rockets goes to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 1, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE

(Photos by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about last night’s NBA Playoff games and Houston Rockets huge win over the San Antonio Spurs last night.  Then the guys talked about Lebron James being a “Wine Guy,” and talked about athletes with wineries.  The guys also talked about the situation in Boston with a Red Sox fan yelling racial slurs at Adam Jones last night.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 07: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide watches warm-ups before the 2013 Discover BCS National Championship game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Sun Life Stadium on January 7, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys finished up the discussion of racism from fans in sports, and what should be done about it.  Next, the guys discussed Nick Saban’s contract extension, and what College Coaches mean the most to their College’s community.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Actor Dwayne Johnson speaks onstage during Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2014 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 17, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys finished their talk about College Coaches, they also talked about some of the NFL Players that are still looking to make a team, and where they might be going. Also the guys asked what you would give Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for his birthday. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
