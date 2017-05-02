Lawmakers Call Out Trump’s Plan For Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS 13) – Lawmakers in Washington responded to President Trump’s call for a government shutdown. It happened on the same day the President spoke to Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the phone.

The two discussed stepping up diplomatic efforts to bring a ceasefire to the Syrian Civil War, which started six years ago. It was the first time they’d spoken since the U.S. missile strike in Syria last month. The military action increased tensions between Washington and Moscow but the white house described Tuesday’s conversation as a “very good one” that was focused on the situation in Syria.

The two leaders agreed to work on setting up safe zones within the war-torn nation. President Trump also agreed to send a representative to the Russian-led talks aimed at ending the Syrian conflict.

“If you if you wanted to imagine what a good shutdown was, it would be one that fixes this town,” said Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

The President began the day tweeting his frustration with the budget process. He wrote “Our Country needs a good shutdown in September to fix this mess.”

“That is not the way to govern,” said Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY). “That is not the way to come up with bipartisan compromise. That is not the way to run America.”

The President says he had to compromise on the spending bill because Republicans don’t control the vote. His proposed solution includes electing more Republicans, get rid of filibuster rules, or shutdown the government during budget negotiations.

Democrats claimed victory after Congress passed a budget that includes funding for Planned Parenthood, but none for a wall along the Mexican border.

“We have more money now for the border than we’ve had in 10 years,” Trump said. “The Democrats didn’t tell you that.”

The GOP is also working on a new plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“We’re excited about this policy,” said Paul Ryan, U.S. Speaker of the House. “We’re making very good progress with our members and our President has been instrumental in that.”

CBS News has confirmed 21 House Republicans oppose the health care bill as it is now. Two more “no” votes would kill the bill.