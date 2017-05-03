Dodgers Win 13-5 Over Giants

May 3, 2017 8:15 AM
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Yasiel Puig drove in four runs with two singles and rookie Cody Bellinger added three more with a bases-clearing triple as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to defeat the San Francisco Giants 13-5 on Tuesday night.

Justin Turner and Franklin Gutierrez each added two RBIs, helping the Dodgers overcome an early 4-0 deficit by scoring six runs in the second inning, four in the fourth and three more in the sixth.

The Dodgers managed 11 hits, including a homer by Gutierrez, but the Giants helped Los Angeles with nine walks.

Despite throwing 82 pitches the first three innings, Alex Wood (2-0) made it through the fifth to earn the victory. He allowed five runs, four earned, and seven hits. He walked one and struck out eight.

Matt Moore (1-4) took the loss, lasting just 3 1/3 innings. Moore was charged with nine runs and six hits with five walks.

