HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Warriors topping the Jazz, Isaiah Thomas’ incredible performance in game two against the Wizards, and the Giants getting beat by the Dodgers for Morning Brew. Then, more on Isaiah Thomas’ 53 point performance last night.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the racist abuse that Orioles baseball player Adam Jones received from Red Sox fans in Boston. Then, Threefer Madness featuring out of control fans, the summer sports season, and more. Oakland Raiders insider Scott Bair joins The Drive to break down the Raiders draft and talk about the signing of Marshawn Lynch.
HOUR 3:
Former NBA player Cedric Ceballos joins The Drive to talk NBA Playoff basketball. Then, Nate shares his famous Kentucky Derby radio story before Re-Brew to end the show.
