Seller’s Remorse; The Drive – 05/03/17

May 3, 2017 9:19 AM
HOUR 1:

676925158 Sellers Remorse; The Drive 05/03/17

(Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Warriors topping the Jazz, Isaiah Thomas’ incredible performance in game two against the Wizards, and the Giants getting beat by the Dodgers for Morning Brew. Then, more on Isaiah Thomas’ 53 point performance last night.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

676863456 Sellers Remorse; The Drive 05/03/17

(Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the racist abuse that Orioles baseball player Adam Jones received from Red Sox fans in Boston. Then, Threefer Madness featuring out of control fans, the summer sports season, and more. Oakland Raiders insider Scott Bair joins The Drive to break down the Raiders draft and talk about the signing of Marshawn Lynch.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Scott Bair interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

gettyimages 5276590342 Sellers Remorse; The Drive 05/03/17

(credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Former NBA player Cedric Ceballos joins The Drive to talk NBA Playoff basketball. Then, Nate shares his famous Kentucky Derby radio story before Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Cedric Ceballos interview here:
