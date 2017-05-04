Are You Kidding Me?: The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 5/4

May 4, 2017 6:57 PM
Hour 1

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 10: Allonzo Trier #35 of the Arizona Wildcats guards Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins during a semifinal game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Arizona won 86-75.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The guys opened up the show talking about Lonzo Ball announcing his new shoe and charging a crazy $500 a pair.  The guys also talked with Scott Howard-Cooper, NBA.com, abut the NBA playoffs, and the upcoming NBA Draft.

 

 

 

Hour 2

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

(Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show Chris Landry, LandryFootball.com, joins the guys to break down last week’s draft, and what teams are going to do in the offseason this year.

 

 

BOSTON, MA - MAY 02: Adam Jones #10 of the Baltimore Orioles walks off the field after the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

(Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Hour 3

The guys spent some time talking about another problem with fans at Fenway Park, and what Sports leagues should do about racist fans. They also talked some NBA Playoff Basketball.

 
