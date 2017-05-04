Hour 1
The guys opened up the show talking about Lonzo Ball announcing his new shoe and charging a crazy $500 a pair. The guys also talked with Scott Howard-Cooper, NBA.com, abut the NBA playoffs, and the upcoming NBA Draft.
Hour 2
In the second hour of the show Chris Landry, LandryFootball.com, joins the guys to break down last week’s draft, and what teams are going to do in the offseason this year.
Hour 3
The guys spent some time talking about another problem with fans at Fenway Park, and what Sports leagues should do about racist fans. They also talked some NBA Playoff Basketball.