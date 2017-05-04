WATCH: CBS13 News the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Student Attacks Roommates With Knife At CSU Stanislaus Dorm

May 4, 2017 6:36 AM
Filed Under: CSU Stanislaus, turlock

TURLOCK (AP) — University police say a Stanislaus State University student was arrested for allegedly attacking four people at an on-campus dorm with a kitchen knife and scissors.

The Modesto Bee reports Wednesday 21-year-old Jasmyne Casey was arrested in the attack and faces felony assault with a deadly weapon charges.

University Police Chief Andy Roy says Casey was detained shortly after the Tuesday night attack and has been in the hospital since, but he would not say why.

Officials say Casey’s two roommates had multiple lacerations and two resident advisers who tried to stop the attack sustained scratches and bruises. The two roommates were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Police are investigating what motivated the attack.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

