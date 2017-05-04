Police: Sex Offender Known As ‘TriMet Barber’ Strikes Again In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The “TriMet barber” may have snipped again.
The Portland Police Bureau said Thursday it got a report of a man cutting a woman’s hair on a TriMet bus, and surveillance photos indicate the suspect is Jared Walter, a 30-year-old registered sex offender with a history of cutting, gluing or masturbating into women’s hair while riding on TriMet buses.
Police have asked the public to help locate Walter, who does not have a fixed address.
Walter’s obsession with hair has led to repeated convictions and stints in jail or prison. He got his nickname in 2010, shortly after his arrest for cutting large clumps of hair from three women on Portland-area buses.
TriMet security director Harry Saporta says the agency won’t tolerate such behavior, and will seek the harshest penalty possible. He wants Walter banned from TriMet buses for longer than the current maximum period for exclusion – six months.
