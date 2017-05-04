HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk LeBron James and the Cavaliers continuing their dominance, the Spurs getting their revenge on the Rockets, and a permanent ban for a racist Red Sox fan on Morning Brew. Then, a rumor about the NBA Morris twins plus a breakdown of Cleveland’s playoff dominance.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate share a story of a fan getting grazed by a bullet at a St. Louis Cardinals game before Threefer Madness featuring the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors, and breaking down sports film. Then, the gang share their favorite trademarks for the Sacramento Kings plus Isaiah Thomas connecting with Kobe Bryant.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
TV voice of the Utah Jazz, Craig Bolerjack joins The Drive to preview game two of the Jazz vs Warriors playoff series. Then, Oakland A’s insider Joe Stiglich comes on the show to break down the A’s recent struggles and the return of Sonny Gray. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Craig Bolerjack interview here:
Listen to the Joe Stiglich interview here: