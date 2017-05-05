“Can We Get Filthy”: The Lo-Down – 5/5

May 5, 2017 6:12 PM
Hour 1

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Jay Cutler’s new job as an NFL Analyst for Fox. The guys also talked about Steve Kerr’s problems with his back, and if he will be able to come back as coach of the Warriors.  The guys finished with singer-songwriter Andy Allo before her performance tonight in Grass Valley.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

In the second hour of the show Andy Allo stuck around to talk about filming Pitch Perfect 3, and Horse Trainer Doug O’Neill joined to talk about the upcoming Kentucky Derby and his horse Irap.  The guys also gave their thoughts on Lonzo Ball’s new show, and the crazy price for his shoes.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 8: Tim Brown poses with his bust along with his brother Donald Kelly during the NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 8, 2015 in Canton, Ohio.

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Hall of Famer Tim Brown joins the guys to talk about the upcoming Raiders move and his career in the NFL. Then the time came for what everyone has been waiting for, Ken gave his pick for this year’s Kentucky Derby.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

