Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Jay Cutler's new job as an NFL Analyst for Fox. The guys also talked about Steve Kerr's problems with his back, and if he will be able to come back as coach of the Warriors. The guys finished with singer-songwriter Andy Allo before her performance tonight in Grass Valley.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show Andy Allo stuck around to talk about filming Pitch Perfect 3, and Horse Trainer Doug O'Neill joined to talk about the upcoming Kentucky Derby and his horse Irap. The guys also gave their thoughts on Lonzo Ball's new show, and the crazy price for his shoes.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Hall of Famer Tim Brown joins the guys to talk about the upcoming Raiders move and his career in the NFL. Then the time came for what everyone has been waiting for, Ken gave his pick for this year's Kentucky Derby.

