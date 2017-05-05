Dirty vs. Competitive; The Drive – 05/05/17

May 5, 2017 9:19 AM
HOUR 1:

Dave is in New York so Nate and Kayte have you covered for the Friday edition of The Drive. They talk the blowouts last night in the NBA Playoffs, Ruben Foster, and Lonzo Ball for Morning Brew. Then, the duo break down the Wizards rout of the Celtics and the incident between Kelly Olynyk and Kelly Ourbe Jr.

HOUR 2:

Nate and Kayte talk about Lonzo and Lavar’s new Big Baller Brand shoes before Threefer Madness featuring Tony Parker, the Red Sox and Orioles rivalry, and Jay Cutler. Then, Chris Landry of Landry Football joins The Drive to share his final thoughts on the NFL Draft plus more.

HOUR 3:

Kayte and Nate talk about Tim Tebow’s baseball career and how a recent article has called its legitimacy into question. Then, more on LaVar Ball and his new shoes for sale before Re-Brew to end the show.

