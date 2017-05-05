Meet Christina’s Son, Jake Janes

Sacramento (CBS) – Christina and Nick Janes are the proud new parents of Jake Robert Anthony. He was born April 20th and is healthy and growing.
Jake doesn’t do much sleeping yet. When Tony Lopez stopped by to meet Jake he asked Christina how tired she is on a scale of 1-10. She answered, “like a 34!”
When asked their first impression of their bundle of joy, Nick didn’t even hesitate. “The first time I heard him cry- that first instant is the most profound moment of my life. You spend so long waiting to meet him and wondering what he’s going to look like, and then in that last moment, hoping he’s going to be okay when he comes out.” Christina said, “Honest to God, I know it sounds crazy, but I honestly felt like my heart exploded when we met him. I’ve never, ever- I don’t think I could possibly love another human being so much.”
Christina wants to thank everyone for their well wishes and notes. She will return to the air in September.